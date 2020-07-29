Ultra turn entire season around with one perfect weekend

If the ultimate name of the game in the Call of Duty League is to get hot at the right time, then the Toronto Ultra are this season’s masters of timing.

Now comes the art of maintaining momentum.

After a regular season marred by missed opportunities and gut-wrenching defeats against some of the best teams in the world, the Ultra on Sunday picked up their first series win of the season with a perfect run through the final series of the regular season — and at the Toronto “home” series, no less. Earlier this week, members of the Ultra talked about how they got it done, and what they hope it means for the postseason.

“It’s definitely a good time to peak right now,” Anthony “Methodz” Zinni said. “Ideally you want to be the best we’ve been all year at the last tournament of the year which is coming up obviously playoffs and the big championship weekend. This is a very good start and we have some good momentum heading into champs, which is incredible.”

In winning the series, the Ultra not only beat three of the top four teams in the final standings (including first-place Atlanta in the championship match), they vaulted up to the No. 7 seed, earning a spot in the double-elimination Winner’s Bracket rather than relegation to the Loser’s Bracket, where one loss ends a team’s season.

The high of the tournament win and higher seeding seems a fitting reward for a team whose season up to last weekend had been defined by some of the lowest of lows. Though Toronto finished the season with a losing record and was swept out of three series this season, the Ultra also suffered narrow 3-2 losses to Atlanta, Chicago and Dallas this season, and stayed close with Florida in a 3-1 loss in May.

Those are the top four seeds in the playoffs — and the Ultra ultimately beat all four this season, as well.

“What makes it more frustrating in how close we were and just not being able to close it out,” Methodz said of some of the early-season heartbreaks. “I’d rather be absolutely horrendous and have no shot than brings teams to a Round 11, Game 5 and lose by just an inch. This weekend we kind of had a fire lit where we knew we had to win and/or make finals to get (to the Winner’s Bracket) for champs. ... You don’t want to go into that last tournament for so much prize money and only have one life. So to double-down this tournament and really make a run (to get into the Winner’s Bracket) was so special.”

And a major element of last weekend’s run that could carry through to the playoffs is whom the Ultra beat to win the series. Before taking care of Atlanta in the final, Toronto edged the Huntsmen 3-2 in group play and topped the Empire 3-1 in the semis. Both Chicago and Dallas were playing for a shot at the top overall seed in the playoffs, another indicator of just how good Toronto can be.

“How we got over that hump is when you go through all those losses, multiple times, you’re going to learn from them,” Ben “Bance” Bance said during the call. Every loss is a learning curve. We were going to eventually learn from them, and that’s basically what we’ve done. Every time we lost we thought, ‘What can we do better?’”

“So when you put two and two together, you’re destined to succeed because you know you’ve been in this situation before and you’re already prepared for that situation and then it’s just executing,” Bance added. “And then when we’re already on that high of winning those games and having nothing to lose, you’re going to succeed.”

For the Ultra, the series win truly was an exercise in patience, practice and perseverance.

“Throughout the whole year we’ve been struggling with clutching up and closing out games,” Cameron “Cammy” McKilligan said while scoring the overall season a 5 or 6. “And then (last weekend) it was like the exact opposite.”

“Our success this weekend (had) a lot to do with our frustrations with our year thus far,” Methodz added. “We’re so good at practice that some teams started referring to us as a practice team. ... So to come out, especially in what I would say is probably the hardest tournament of the year — this was pretty jam-packed with teams that are considered the top teams in the world — so motivation is at an all-time high. Confidence at an all-time high. I just think it was just putting everything together.

“All the losses, all the frustration, all the sad nights — it had to pay off.”

Toronto Ultra’s Call of Duty League results:

Launch Weekend

Ultra 3, Seattle 2

Minnesota 3, Ultra 1

London Weekend

London 3, Ultra 1

Paris 3, Ultra 1

LOST IN GROUP PLAY

Atlanta Weekend

Chicago 3, Ultra 1

Paris 3, Ultra 1

LOST IN GROUP PLAY

Dallas Weekend

Ultra 3, Florida 2

Dallas 3, Ultra 2

Florida 3, Ultra 1

LOST IN GROUP FINAL

Florida Weekend

Ultra 3, New York 1

Ultra 3, Minnesota 1

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 3, Ultra 1

LOST IN SEMIFINALS

Minnesota Weekend

Los Angeles Guerrillas 3, Ultra 2

Chicago 3, Ultra 0

LOST IN GROUP PLAY

Paris Weekend

Atlanta 3, Ultra 2

Ultra 3, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 0

New York 3, Ultra 1

LOST IN GROUP FINAL

New York Weekend

Ultra 3, Paris 1

Ultra 3, Atlanta 2

New York 3, Ultra 0

LOST IN SEMIFINALS

Toronto Weekend

Ultra 3, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 2

Ultra 3, Chicago 2

Ultra 3, Dallas 1

Ultra 3, Atlanta 2

WON WEEKEND

Final Call of Duty League regular-season standings:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 280 points

2. Dallas Empire, 260 points

T3. Florida Mutineers, 230 points

T3. Chicago Huntsmen, 230 points

5. New York Subliners, 140 points

T6. London Royal Ravens, 120 points

T6. Toronto Ultra, 120 points

T6. Minnesota Rokkr, 120 points

T9. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, 100 points

T9. Paris Legion, 100 points

T11. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 50 points

T11. Seattle Surge, 50 points

—Field Level Media