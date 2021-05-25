Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling to host Warzone event

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will serve as the host for a new “Battle of the Trenches” Call of Duty: Warzone Invitational next month.

The two-day competition is sponsored by Subnation Media along with Trench Made Gaming (TMG), the competitive esports team and lifestyle brand co-founded by Valdes-Scantling.

An open qualifier is scheduled for June 5, with the top 16 teams advancing to the June 9-10 invitational. In addition to $5,000 in cash prizes, players will compete for a possible spot on the official TMG team as well as a custom pair of sneakers created by King of Sneakers.

“I partnered with Subnation to build Trench Made Gaming as a platform for gamers of all ages to have a sense of community and showcase their skills,” Valdes-Scantling said in a news release. “This tournament will be the first phase of building our team and expanding the TMG family.”

The event will stream on TMG’s Twitch channel.

Valdes-Scantling, 26, was a fifth-round draft pick by Green Bay in 2018 and has 97 catches for 1,723 yards and 10 touchdowns in 48 career games.

--Field Level Media