CDL sets viewership record twice in playoff weekend

The Call of Duty League playoffs set viewership records twice in the same weekend, the league announced Monday.

The feat started Saturday with the Atlanta FaZe-Chicago Huntsmen match. The five-map battle between the FaZe and Huntsmen registered 143,000 concurrent viewers, smashing the previous high of 115,000 from the New York Home series July 10-12. The Atlanta FaZe earned a 3-2 victory.

But the record would not last long.

On Sunday, the elimination match between the Huntsmen vs. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles recorded 156,000 concurrent viewers.

The erstwhile record of 115,000 was set during a previous Huntsmen-FaZe match in Week 11.

Call of Duty championship weekend begins Saturday at 2 p.m. ET with the Huntsmen taking on the London Royal Ravens. The FaZe and Dallas Empire battle it out next.

—Field Level Media