CDL sees viewer numbers rise dramatically

The worldwide pandemic has not had an adverse effect on viewership numbers for the Call of Duty League (CDL), Front Office Sports reported Tuesday citing numbers from Activision Blizzard.

The Call of Duty League’s first season had to switch from live-stadium competition settings to remote online-only events in the aftermath of COVID-19 last March. But the CDL found a way to resume competition in a matter of weeks and the ratings for the league’s events improved.

The CDL didn’t just survive a turbulent year, it has begun to thrive.

Citing numbers provided by Activision Blizzard, CDL viewership was up 23 percent year-over-year from its regular-season numbers, and viewership for the 2020 championship event was up over 100 percent from previous incarnations.

The CDL also touted improvements in all esport viewership throughout 2020 on its YouTube channel. The league reported a 27 percent share of live esports viewership on the channel in Quarter 1; that number rose to 44 percent in Quarter 3 when the league was closing in on its playoff season.

CDL finished its opening weekend of the 2021 season on Sunday, and the final match of the weekend was the most-watched regular-season game in the league’s history. The opening set of matches were up nearly 50 percent compared to opening weekend in 2020, according to Activision Blizzard.

Johanna Faries, Head of Leagues for Activision Blizzard and the CDL commissioner, told Front Office Sports the league’s technology allowed it to adapt quickly.

“You think about the fact that a lot of traditional sports shut down, then what we were able to do in a matter of weeks,” Faries said. “That speaks to the strength of our technology and the strength of our product that we could start to bring back elite pro competition in a world-class way, albeit in a different way.”

In its second season, the CDL has changed the team format as well. Teams now compete 4-on-4 as opposed to the five-man squads used in 2020. The change was for stylistic reasons, and had nothing to do with the coronavirus, Faries said. The CDL’s precursor, the Call of Duty World League, used four-player teams.

“We were just kind of assessing gameplay and thinking about where we wanted to take things. In many ways it’s a return to roots,” Faries said. “But also when you think about just general fan development, we really liked the way spacing, pacing and strategy unfolds on these maps in these modes.”

