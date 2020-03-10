Call of Duty: Warzone released

Activision released the much-anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale game on Tuesday.

The free-to-play title was made available to COD: Modern Warfare owners at 11 a.m. ET, with new players able to download the game four hours later.

Warzone’s battle royale is similar to other games in the genre.

According to a GameSpot.com review, “Players will work in squads of three on an expansive map, aiming to be the last survivors as a circle of lethal gas is used to shrink the battlefield.”

Warzone also includes a game mode called “Plunder,” whose aim is to collect the most cash.

—Field Level Media