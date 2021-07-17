Florida, Atlanta each win 3-1 in Stage 5 action

The Florida Mutineers and Atlanta FaZe each rolled to 3-1 victories to continue the second week of Stage 5 action on Friday in the Call of Duty League.

Florida prevailed in some tight competition with the Dallas Empire to keep within striking distance of first-place Toronto in Group B. The Mutineers (2-0, 6-2) won 250-242 on Moscow Hardpoint, 6-3 on Standoff Search and Destroy and lost 3-1 on Raid Control before prevailing 250-246 on Garrison Hardpoint.

Atlanta (3-0, 9-1), alone in first place in Group A, had a slightly easier time, but it was still a competitive round against the Los Angeles Thieves. The FaZe won 250-233 on Checkmate Hardpoint and lost 6-5 on Moscow Search and Destroy. Then they won the last two maps, 3-0 on Garrison Control and 250-220 on Raid Hardpoint.

The 12 teams are split into two groups of six across three weeks of action to determine seeding for the Stage 5 major, which begins July 21. All group-stage matches and playoff matches are best-of-five except for the July 25 grand final, which will be best-of-nine.

Stage 5, Week 2 continues Saturday with three matches:

New York Subliners vs. London Royal Ravens

Florida Mutineers vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Toronto Ultra vs. Seattle Surge

Call of Duty League Stage 5 group standings, with match win-loss record, map win-loss record and map differential:

Group A

1. Atlanta FaZe, 3-0, 9-1, +8

T2. Los Angeles Thieves, 2-1, 7-6, +1

T2. OpTic Chicago, 2-0, 6-0, +6

T4. London Royal Ravens, 0-2, 1-6, -5

T4. New York Subliners, 0-2, 2-6, -4

T4. Paris Legion, 0-2, 0-6, -6

Group B

1. Toronto Ultra, 2-0, 6-1, +5

T2. Florida Mutineers, 2-0, 6-2, +4

T2. Minnesota Rokkr, 2-1, 7-4, +3

4. Dallas Empire, 1-1, 4-3, +1

T5. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0-3, 1-9, -8

T5. Seattle Surge, 0-2, 1-6, -5

--Field Level Media