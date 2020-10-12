Report: 100 Thieves to disband CS:GO team

North American-based 100 Thieves will exit Counter-Strike: Global Offensive play, HLTV.org reported Monday.

Their star, Justin “jks” Savage, also is set to transfer to Complexity, according to the report.

The organization is expected to make an official announcement soon.

100 Thieves entered CS:GO in 2017 when it signed the roster of the Brazilian team Immortals, but the team quickly disbanded amid immigration and other issues. Just a year ago, 100 Thieves acquired the roster of Renegades of Australia.

That team got off to a strong start, finishing in second place last November in Intel Extreme Masters XIV - Beijing and reaching No. 5 in the world rankings.

But in 2020, the team hasn’t replicated the results, falling outside the top 10, with its best results a third-place finish at DreamHack Masters Spring 2020: North America in June and a second place last month at ESL Pro League Season 12: North America.

100 Thieves also lost their coach, Chet “Chet” Singh, who left CS:GO to build a Valorant team for NRG Esports. No replacement was hired.

The team currently is competing in Intel Extreme Masters XV -- New York Online: North America play and stands 3-1 and in a three-way tie for first place in its group.

--Field Level Media