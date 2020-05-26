100 Thieves hire ImAPet as head coach

Chet “ImAPet” Singh is the new head coach for 100 Thieves’ Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the organization announced Tuesday.

A free agent since departing Evil Geniuses in April, the 23-year-old American has also coached NRG Esports, OpTic Gaming and Counter Logic Gaming.

“Chet has been coaching CS:GO at the highest level for over 4 years now and has a strong track record of both developing teams & winning championships,” the team posted on Twitter. “We’re excited to bring his experience to 100 Thieves to lead our team!”

100 Thieves are currently in action at the DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe event.

“With 100T we’re going to be entering an experimental phase in the team, which I’m really excited for and we’re going to be doing a lot of new things out of our comfort zones during this online season which I think will benefit us more long term ideally,” ImAPet wrote in a TwitLonger post.

—Field Level Media