Rinaldo “ableJ” Moda Junior announced his retirement from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive play, saying he’s lost the desire to compete professionally.

ableJ said he will transition to streaming for FURIA and hinted Friday in a TwitLonger post, translated from Portuguese, that he’ll have more news to announce next week.

Last fall, ableJ was sent to the bench after FURIA signed Henrique “HEN1” Teles. A 21-year-old, ableJ spent much of 2020 on loan to W7M of his native Brazil.

--Field Level Media