mouseports adds acoR to CS:GO lineup

Frederik “acoR” Glydstrand is on the move, as mousesports has acquired him for its CS:GO team from MAD Lions, mouz announced Saturday.

acoR is expected to make his debut with mousesports at the CS Summit 7 event, which begins Monday.

acoR, a 23-year old from Denmark, will be replacing Chris “chrisJ” de Jong on the mousesports roster. chrisJ has been with mousesports since 2013, while acoR spent 2020 with the MAD Lions and helped that squad win Flashpoint season one in April.

MAD Lions remained a top-level outfit throughout 2020, and finished fifth in the Flashpoint season two event prior to his departure.

The roster in place for mouz heading into the CS Summit 7 is acoR, Finn “karrigan” Andersen, Robin “ropz” Kool, David “frozen” Cernansky, Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras, and coach Torbjorn “mithR” Nyborg.

