Team Liquid welcomes back adreN as head coach

Nearly nine months ago being replaced as head coach after a largely successful two-year run from 2018-20, Team Liquid announced they have rehired Eric “adreN” Hoag in hopes of returning the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team to glory.

The club welcomed back its former head coach in a post to its official Twitter account Tuesday.

The move comes one day after the club and coach Jason “moses” O’Toole parted ways in what it said was a mutual decision. Liquid had hired moses, a former player and commentator, to replace adreN last May.

In December 2018, Liquid originally hired adreN, who helmed the squad during a dominant run the next year that included a streak of seven consecutive first-place titles including DreamHack Dallas, ESL One Cologne, BLAST Los Angeles and IEM Chicago.

Former Liquid stars Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella and Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken have moved on to other squads since adreN’s first stint as head coach. The full roster includes Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski, Keith “NAF” Markovic, Jake “Stewie2K” Yip, Michael “Grim” Wince and Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo.

--Field Level Media