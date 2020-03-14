Virtus.pro appoint 'AdreN' as captain

Virtus.pro moved Dauren “AdreN” Kystaubayev into the captain’s role ahead of ESL Pro League Season 11 Europe.

The 30-year-old joined Virtus.pro in December.

Sergey Glamazda, CEO of the esports organization, confirmed the news in an interview with the Russian website Cyber Sports.

According to HLTV.org, Glamazda said the change will allow Dzhami “Jame” Ali and other team members to “focus on their individual game.”

Virtus.pro have been in a slump since reaching No. 3 in the world rankings in September, finishing four of their past five LAN events in last place.

—Field Level Media