AGO move 'mhL' back into starting lineup

Milosz “mhL” Knasiak rejoined the AGO starting lineup Monday, just six days after getting benched.

On Feb. 11, the Polish CS:GO organization had said the 17-year-old AWPer would spend “the next weeks doing individual work.”

In mhL’s absence, AGO used backup Maciej “F1KU” Miklas as a stand-in and moved Damian “Furlan” Kislowski to the AWP role.

The team struggled after the shakeup. They were bounced in the Round of 16 in the last open qualifier for the European Minor, then were one of the first teams eliminated from the European closed qualifier for the FLASHPOINT league.

This move came before Monday’s start of OGA Counter PIT Season 7. Eight European teams are competing in double-elimination brackets for a shot at a share of $15,000.

F1KU is slated to participate due to Dominik “GruBy” Swiderski being unable to compete due to a “scheduled medical treatment.”

—Field Level Media