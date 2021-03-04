AIm returns to coach SAW

Ricardo “AIm” Almeida returned to SAW after stepping away from esports last month, the Portuguese organization announced Thursday.

“We’re thrilled to announce the return of our coach,” SAW wrote on Twitter. “We can’t wait for the next achievements with Alm in charge.”

SAW struggled without AIm, losing in the quarterfinals of the European Development Championship 2 and falling to Wisla Krakow and Winstrike in ESEA Premier.

“Warriors, I’m grateful for all the battles that you helped us face in the last year,” AIm wrote Feb. 14 in his post, which was written in Spanish but translated into English by hltv.org. “Together, we achieved something unbelievable. It is with some sadness that I announce that I’ll be leaving gaming for an undetermined period of time.”

AIm has served as the coach of SAW since Dec. 31, 2019.

SAW’s roster consists of Portuguese stars Christopher “MUTiRiS” Fernandes, Ricardo “rmn” Oliveira, Renato “stadodo” Gonçalves and Tiago “JUST” Moura as well as Spaniard Omar “arki” Chakkor.

--Field Level Media