ALEX confirms departure from Vitality

Alex “ALEX” McMeekin announced over social media that he has officially left the Vitality Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

“It has been an incredible ride, from finding out I’ll be playing for Vitality while boarding a plane to the Caribbean for Christmas to taking over the IGL role, making 11 straight playoffs, 6 finals & 4 trophies,” ALEX wrote Wednesday on his TwitLonger post.

“I would like to thank Vitality for always making sure we had what we needed in order to succeed, for always supporting us no matter what time of day.”

ALEX, who has been with the French team since December 2018, appeared to provide a clue as to his next destination in his Twitlonger.

“By the way, how many UK players is too many for one team?” ALEX wrote. That sentiment appears to coincide with many remarks about UK players from Henry “HenryG” Greer, who is constructing the new Cloud9 project. HenryG also hails from the region.

Last year, ALEX helped Vitality win major titles at EPICENTER 2019 in December and Esports Championship Series Season 7 in June.

ALEX, 24, has been on Vitality’s bench since March. He initially cited the “intense traveling schedule” as his reason for stepping down.

