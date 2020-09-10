Cloud9 sign ALEX to 3-year, $1.65M deal

Cloud9 signed Alex “ALEX” McMeekin to a three-year, $1.65 million deal, making him the foundation of their new Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster.

The contract for ALEX, who will assume the roles of captain, in-game leader and rifler, come just days after Cloud9 said they intended to release all of their players once the players have new teams.

Cloud9 general manager Henry “HenryG” Greer announced the signing on Thursday, acknowledging disclosing contract particulars isn’t common in the game.

“As controversial and unorthodox a move it may appear, I’m excited to be able to reveal far more specific details to his contract than you’ve ever heard in any past blockbuster deal,” he said. “I consider this a celebration of our investment into world class talent and long-term commitment to building a special team with our players and the game that fuels my passion. I want this information to reflect my mission statement of forging a team built stronger than the rest and destined for the podium.”

He added that ALEX — nor any of the players added by the team — will be required to stream as part of their contracts.

“We are building this squad purely with the championships in mind. Full focus must be maintained,” he posted to Twitter.

ALEX, a 24-year-old from Great Britain, brings championship credentials with him. In his 13 months with Vitality from January 2109 to February 2020, the team qualified for 11 straight playoffs and six finals appearances on the way to four championships.

“I’m super happy to join @Cloud9, and I’m really grateful for the opportunity to build something colossal with them,” ALEX tweeted on Thursday.

This is the second roster shift this year and the fourth in the past two years for Cloud9. At the start of the 2020 season, Cloud9 acquired the roster of ATK, a South African-based organization that climbed the ranks of the North American CS:GO circuit and finished in the top eight in the ESL Pro League Season 10 Finals last year.

After a summer of finishes in the middle of the pack for the team, Cloud9 leaders decided to build the roster from scratch.

