Now a free agent, ALEX seeking CS:GO or Valorant team

Alex “ALEX” McMeekin is a free agent after departing Cloud9’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, he announced Thursday

The move comes three weeks after Cloud9 put the CS:GO team on hiatus amid poor results as well as training troubles related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Officially a free agent. Thanks to everyone at @cloud9 and my teammates, all of whom would make a great addition to any team. Moving forward I’ll be assessing all of my options within CS & Valorant,” ALEX tweeted Thursday.

ALEX, a 25-year-old from the United Kingdom, had served as the in-game leader since he signed with Cloud9 in September 2020 after a stint with Team Vitality.

Still on the roster but free to try to find other landing spots are Brit William “mezii” Merriman, Americans Ricky “floppy” Kemery and Erick “Xeppaa” Bach, and Dane Patrick “es3tag” Hansen.

Jack Etienne, founder and CEO of the North American organization, told The Esports Observer last month that Cloud9 “will return to NA CS:GO when conditions are favorable.”

--Field Level Media