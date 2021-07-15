allu plans CS:GO return after two-month break

Former ENCE sniper Aleksi “allu” Jalli said he is looking for a new team as he looks to return to CS:GO following a two-month break.

The Finnish star took a leave of absence in May due to personal issues, but allu tweeted Wednesday that “it’s time to get back to work.”

“If there is a need for an experienced and motivated player, hit me up,” the 29-year-old wrote.

allu spent more than four years with ENCE and is still under contract, but tOlek “?hades?” Miskiewicz replaced him in ENCE’s lineup and was later signed on a permanent basis.

In May, allu announced that the constant grind of competitive CS:GO had left him drained.

“This has been one of the hardest (decisions) of my career but the end of 2020 and hectic years with minimal breaks has really taken a toll on me,” allu wrote on Twitter at the time. “Keeping going without proper time to heal and reflect has led me to being extremely drained and fatigued inside and outside the server.”

