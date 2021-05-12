allu to take leave of absence from ENCE

Aleksi “allu” Jalli is taking a leave of absence from ENCE’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the Finnish organization announced.

“This has been one of the hardest (decisions) of my career but the end of 2020 and hectic years with minimal breaks has really taken a toll on me,” allu wrote on Twitter. “Keeping going without proper time to heal and reflect has led me to being extremely drained and fatigued inside and outside the server.”

Olek “hades” Miskiewicz will step in for the 28-year-old allu, starting with Tuesday’s LOOT.BET Season 9 quarterfinal clash against SKADE.

“The hectic nature of our sport takes its toll and as such Aleksi ‘allu’ Jalli has indicated a need to take a leave of absence for personal reasons,” ENCE wrote in a statement. “Together with Head Coach Eetu ‘sAw’ Saha and GM Niklas ‘Willkey’ Ojalainen and the rest of the team we have taken the step to accommodate this and allu will be sidelined from action for the time being. Wellbeing and ability to operate in full form is a top priority for us and we hope to see a fully refreshed allu on the servers.”

ENCE’s roster currently consists of Finland’s Joonas “doto” Forss, Denmark’s Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer, Israel’s Lotan “Spinx” Giladi and Poland’s Pawel “dycha” Dycha and hades. sAw serves as the coach.

--Field Level Media