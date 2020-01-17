DreamHack announces invitees to Anaheim closed qualifiers

DreamHack announced on Friday that eight teams received direct invitations to the closed qualifiers for Europe and North America for its inaugural California Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, the DreamHack Open Anaheim 2020.

Heroic, forZe, CR4ZY and GODSENT received invites to the European closed qualifier, while Complexity Gaming, eUnited, Gen.G Esports and Team Singularity were invited to the North American contest.

Both qualifiers are set for Sunday, Jan. 19, and will feature eight teams competing in a single-elimination bracket format. All matches are best of three. The top two finishers in the North American qualifier and the top European qualifier will advance to the main event, set for Feb. 21-23.

The open qualifiers for Europe and North American, which will determine the remaining eight teams, begin today.

Earlier this week, DreamHack announced the first four invitees to the Anaheim event: ENCE (Finland), North (Denmark) and two Brazilian teams, FURIA and MIBR. They will join British squad Endpoint, which qualified for the event with its ESL Premiership Winter championship.

The DreamHack Open season begins Saturday in Leipzig, Germany. Anaheim is the second stop of the season, and it will include a $100,000 purse. Teams will also compete for a berth at DreamHack Masters Jonkoping (Sweden) in June.

