Apeks add three Swedes to CS:GO roster

Norwegian organization Apeks added three Swedish players to their roster in advance of the start of ESEA Premier Season 36.

Joining Apeks are 22-year-old Rasmus “kreaz” Johansson along with 27-year-old twins Joakim “?Relaxa?” Gustafsson and Fredrik “?FREDDyFROG?” Gustafsson, each of whom signed a six-month contract.

“We are really happy to have signed Relaxa, FREDDyFROG and kreaz to our team,” coach Pal “Polly” Kammen said. “They will bring a lot of experience and skill to our lineup and give us a lot of new ideas which will help us get to the level we want. Our focus now will be on doing well in ESEA Premier and Snow Sweet Snow, while we continue to climb the HLTV rankings.”

Norwegian Sander “Grus” Nordeide Iversen and Swede Dennis “dennis” Edman fill out the starting roster.

Ole “Marcelious” Langan will move to the bench.

--Field Level Media