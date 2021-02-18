apEX returns as Team Vitality's in-game leader

Team Vitality in-game leader Dan “apEX” Madesclaire returned to the team on Thursday for the club’s match in the Intel Extreme Masters Season XV World Championship.

apEX was dropped from Vitality’s roster on Feb. 9 due to stress, burnout and personal problems.

But just hours before Thursday’s victory over OG in Group B play, Vitality announced apEX was back in the fold.

apEX had 36 kills and a minus-3 differential in the sweep over OG. Vitality next plays Saturday against Team Liquid in the second round of the Group B upper bracket.

“Won 2-0 over @OGcsgo ! Feels good to be back with a win ! Playing again on Saturday !,” apEX tweeted after the victory.

When coach Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam announced the earlier move involving apEX, he said there were “collective differences” between apEX and the rest of the team.

apEX, who turns 28 on Monday, has been with Team Vitality since October of 2018.

