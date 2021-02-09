Team Vitality's apEX takes break from competition

Dan “apEX” Madesclaire is taking some time away from Team Vitality’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive outfit, the organization announced Tuesday.

The Frenchman, who also served as the team captain, will sit out the remaining portion of the BLAST Premier Spring Groups and potentially other dates due to personal reasons.

“In order to ensure duty as a club and as a coach to protect our athletes, I have made the decision to give apEX some breathing space during the entire BLAST Premier Spring,” Vitality coach Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam said. “This period will be extended if necessary, to respect his well-being and to ensure that he comes back refreshed and in full control of his craft.”

Vitality’s roster consists of Frenchmen Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, Cedric “RpK” Guipouy, Richard “shox” Papillon, Kevin “misutaaa” Rabier and apEX as well as Belgian Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom.

--Field Level Media