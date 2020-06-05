Astralis won't take part in cs_summit 6 - Europe

With two of their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive regulars sidelined for medical reasons, Astralis will not participate in the upcoming cs_summit 6 Europe.

Astralis Group’s director of sports Kasper Hvidt told 1pv.fr on Thursday, “We can confirm we have decided not to participate in (the cs_summit event organized by Beyond The Summit), which was added rather late to the calendar as a part of the Major Qualifiers. This is due to our general planning around the team and the way we would be punished for substituting players. Unfortunately it would make no sense for Astralis to play this tournament under the given circumstances.”

Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander exited the all-Danish team on medical leave on May 19, and Andreas “Xyp9x” Hojsleth did the same on May 28. Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer was added last week to fill in for Xyp9x, and Jakob “JUGi” Hansen was elevated to the lineup to sub for gla1ve.

The changes would impact Astralis’ standing should the subs appear in a tournament such as cs_summit 6 that awards Regional Major Ranking (RMR) points toward qualification for the ESL One Rio Major, scheduled for Nov. 9-22.

If Snappi and JUGi appeared for Astralis in an RMR tournament, the team would lose 40 percent of the 1,600 RMR points it obtaining by finishing in first place at the ESL One: Road to Rio Europe event last month.

Astralis also garnered 800 points for winning the StarLadder Berlin Major last September. They sit atop the European RMR rankings list with 2,400 points, with G2 Esports (1680) and Team Vitality (1,660) in second and third place, respectively. The top three teams move directly to the second stage of the Rio Major while the teams that come in fourth through 11th start in the opening stage.

With JUGi and Snappi in the lineup, Astralis eked into the playoffs of the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown — Europe this week. They will face mousesports in a quarterfinal on Friday.

On Tuesday, Astralis will begin action in the playoffs of the DreamHack Masters Spring — Europe event, opposing Ninjas in Pyjamas in a lower-bracket, first-round match.

