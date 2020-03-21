Reports: 'es3tag' joining Astralis, not FPX

FunPlus Phoenix’s deal to take over Heroic’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster was on the verge of collapsing Saturday with one of the players involved apparently headed in a different direction.

Patrick “es3tag” Hansen is set to leave Heroic to become the sixth player on the Astralis roster, multiple media outlets reported.

Last weekend, China-based FPX agreed to take over the CS:GO team of Denmark-based Heroic, and the newly rebranded side debuted March 15 in Flashpoint 1, losing 2-1 to Cloud9.

However, before the swap could be finalized, es3tag reportedly made a separate deal to join Denmark-based Astralis, leaving the fate of FPX in Flashpoint 1 uncertain.

Heroic CEO Erik Askered issued a statement to HLTV.org on Saturday: “I am unable to comment at this moment, as we are making legal preparations. This is due to the fact that we know and can prove that Astralis has acted in bad faith, and have considerably affected the sale of Heroic to FPX.”

Astralis are currently playing in the European division of ESL Pro League Season 11, sitting at 2-1 and tied for second place in Group A.

According to Dexerto.com, Astralis coach Danny “zonic” Sorensen will utilize varied lineups with six players now at his disposal for five positions.

Es3tag, a 24-year-old Dane, had been with Heroic since June 2017 after stints with Team Orbit and Tricked Esport, among other teams. He helped Heroic win the Toyota Master CS:GO Bangkok 2018 and the DreamHack Open Atlanta 2019.

