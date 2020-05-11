Astralis add JUGi as part of roster expansion

Astralis announced the signing of AWPer Jakob “JUGi” Hansen on Monday.

JUGi, 23, joins the top-ranked Danish team on transfer following his release by North last month. Astralis plans to have a seven-player roster with Patrick “es3tag” Hansen set to join the team once his contract with Heroic expires at the end of next month.

They will join Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz, Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen, Andreas “Xyp9x” Hojsleth, Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander and Emil “Magisk” Reif along with coach Danny “zonic” Sorensen.

“In the continuous efforts to create the most competitive and healthy environment for the players and to strengthen the team and organization long term, today Astralis announced a second increase of the roster through the signing of Jakob ‘JUGi’ Hansen,” Astralis announced Monday.

“Ultimately ‘JUGi’ will become the 7th member of the roster as he returns to a performance system and a culture under which he has had some of his best results - this time in the black and red jersey.”

RFRSH Entertainment previously owned Astralis and Heroic, so JUGi is no stranger to the organization, and he practiced recently with his new team.

JUGi also spent time with OpTic and North, but he has struggled to maintain top form. He hopes to regain focus and motivation, and he said Monday that it “feels like coming home.”

“To be honest, I was really nervous, but the second I stepped into the office, everything felt just right,” he said in Monday’s announcement. “The group has grown a lot, but I know most of the guys around the team, I know the culture and I know what is expected of me — on and off the server. I’ve had some great times here and being able to wear the jersey with the red star on the chest is just ... It’s a pressure, it’s humbling and it’s motivating as nothing else!

“I’ve not been as consistent in my performance as I want to be, but I know what I can do under the right conditions and luckily so does Kasper Hvidt (Astralis director of sports) and Danny. Also, I will play with a group of incredibly skilled players on a team where the combined performance is always in focus, which is something I’ve missed at times.

“It might take some time to adjust to the way we play. The playbook in Astralis probably has more pages than any other out there, but I’ve been practicing with the guys already and it feels really good. I can’t wait to get on the server and show everybody how I feel about joining the team.”

Hvidt said the goal of the larger roster is for sustained long-term success with two players who can fill each role on the team.

“Increasing the roster is a strategic decision based on securing the optimal conditions and a healthy, competitive environment for the players, coach, and performance team now and long term,” he said.

“A requirement for succeeding with a move like this is an organization with a strong culture and structure around the team and it requires versatile players who are able to adapt and adjust — and who are motivated by the continued work to always improve.

“This is what we’re building in Astralis. Some things are already in place, and some will take time before we get it right. Initially, we might see fluctuating results, but ultimately this will contribute to securing an even stronger Astralis now and in the many years to come.”

