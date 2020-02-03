ATK announce new roster featuring 'TenZ' as stand-in

South Africa’s ATK announced their new Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on Monday, and the new-look squad features two stand-ins to go along with three signed players as ATK return to action after a month away from competition.

Rieghardt “flexeeee” Romatzki, Gareth “MisteM” Ries and Josh “bLazE” Saunders, all from South Africa, lead the team along with South Africa’s Rhys “Fadey” Armstrong and Canada’s Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, who are both serving as stand-ins.

MisteM and bLazE were previously part of the Energy Esports squad that finished 7th-8th at the most recent Asia Minor Berlin 2019. Fadey spent five months with ATK last year but is best known as a member of the Bravado Gaming squad that finished second at the DreamHack Open Winter 2018 and won the DreamHack Invitational in Mumbai also in 2018.

“I’m also playing as a stand-in and seeing how things go and how the team feels,” Fadey told HLTV.org. “I’m really excited to be playing with Tyson again, as he stood in for ATK in the past. He has so much skill and talent in the game. My expectations for the team will be high because of the potential this team and its players have.”

The stand-in role is an opportunity for TenZ, who was benched in October by Cloud9 after just three months on their roster. The move reunites the Canadian with Fadey, as the pair overlapped briefly last year on the ATK when TenZ was a stand-in for nearly a month last summer before joining Cloud9.

Next up for ATK is boot camp in Dubai this week ahead of the Asia Minor qualifiers, set for Feb. 15.

