Beyond Esports latest to disband CS:GO division

Beyond Esports on Monday announced that they have disbanded their CS:GO division as well as their entire esports operations.

Beyond becomes the first Asian team to disband in 2021. The news comes on the heels of the Thai team’s 3rd-4th finish at the eXtremesland festival Southeast Asia playoffs.

“Beyond Esports have decided to disband the esports team and transform into esports media, marketing & PR consulting,” Beyond Esports owner Puttatida “ptta” Wittayarungrote said in a statement.

“Thank you for all the support from the fans, partners, and those who are part of the journey for the past 4 years. Thank you for following and being with us to this day. I hope this transformation, through our content in the future, will produce benefits and give knowledge and inspiration to the audiences or people who are esports fans,” ptta said.

Maitri “MAIROLLS” Sukrob, Krit “Kntz” Chaiprasit, Peeratch “Olivia” Ingkudanonda, Anupong “stk” Mueangngam and Phoomphat “qqGOD” Phojjanart have all been released from their contracts, per the Beyond Esports announcement.

North America-based 100 Thieves disbanded their CS:GO team in October, preceded by Swole Patrol in September.

--Field Level Media