FATE Esports look for new coach following Bibby exit

FATE Esports are looking for a new coach after announcing the departure of Teric “Bibby” Ingram.

“Sad to announce that our #CSGO coach Bibby is no longer part of the organization. We wish him the best of luck in his pro-gaming career,” the Jordanian organization wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “Our new team analyst will be announced soon.”

Bibby’s time with FATE Esports wasn’t long, as the 28-year-old American was added to the club on March 17.

FATE Esports revamped their roster with the addition of Bulgarians Yanko “blocker” Panov, Ivan “Patrick” Ivanov and Deyvid “h4rn” Benchev on June 13. At the same time, Martin “mar” Kuyumdjiev, Nikolay “niki1” Pantaleev and Bibby renewed their contracts with the organization.

FATE Esports finished in last place at cs_summit 6 Online: Europe before posting a second-place finish at Eden Arena: Malta Vibes and winning CSGOFAST.COM Cup 5.

—Field Level Media