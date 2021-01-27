BIG join Blast Premier as member team

BIG has joined Blast Premier as the 12th member team following a competitive bidding process, the German esports organization announced Wednesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

As a result, BIG now will be taking part in the 2021 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competition alongside Astralis, Ninjas in Pyjamas, G2 Esports, OG, Team Vitality, Natus Vincere, FaZe Clan, Complexity, Team Liquid, MiBR, and Evil Geniuses.

Total prize pool for the year for Blast Premier tournaments is $2.48 million. As a member team, BIG will have a guaranteed spot in in spring and fall groups with the aim of qualifying for the world finals.

“We are incredibly proud and excited to be a part of BLAST Premier as a Member Team,” said CEO Daniel Finkler in a team statement. “The successful acquisition is an indication of our outstanding development in the past years. We have clearly established ourselves among the world’s best teams thanks to our team’s hard work and people working behind the scenes.”

--Field Level Media