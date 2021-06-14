BLAST Premier Fall Final to be played in front of fans

BLAST Premier revealed Monday that the Fall Final in November will be played in front of fans at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen.

The tournament organizer hasn’t had a live arena event in front of fans since February 2020.

“BLAST has been eagerly awaiting this day for some time now, we’ve hugely missed arena events and being able to take our shows to CS:GO fans all around the world,” said Andrew Haworth, the BLAST commissioner. “Nothing can replace the feeling of players entertaining and interacting with a live audience.”

BLAST is based in Copenhagen and previously sold out the 12,000-seat venue for events in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Eight teams will be competing for a $425,000 prize pool and a spot in the World Final in December.

The event runs from Nov. 23-28, with the last three days being open to fans.

--Field Level Media