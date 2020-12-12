Astralis, Natus Vincere advance to BLAST lower bracket semifinal

Astralis and Natus Vincere advanced to the lower bracket’s third round on Friday with a pair of sweeps in the BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

Astralis topped G2 Esports 2-0 in a lower bracket second round match, while Natus Vincere topped FURIA Esports by the same score.

The $425,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event started with eight teams competing for a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier Global Final, scheduled for Jan. 18-24. Team Vitality, Natus Vincere, Complexity and Evil Geniuses have already booked places in the Global Final based on prior results.

The Fall Finals feature a double-elimination bracket with all matches best-of-three, including the Sunday final. The winning team will pocket $225,000.

On Friday, Astralis won their second straight match after starting the tournament with a loss. Astralis needed overtime to win to 22-19 on Inferno, as they overcame an 11-4 halftime deficit and won the last two rounds to force overtime.

Astralis then rolled 16-2 on Dust II to advance and eliminate G2 Esports.

Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen of Denmark was Astralis’ leader in kill-death differential (plus-21) and he totaled 48 kills, finishing second to teammate Emil “Magisk” Reif, also of Denmark, who had 49 kills.

Nikola “NiKo” Kovac of Bosnia and Herzegovina led G2 Esports with 40 kills.

Na’Vi had an easier time in beating FURIA 16-8 on Inferno and 16-11 on Nuke. But on Inferno, Na’Vi and FURIA were tied 3-3 before Na’Vi won five rounds in a row and then went to halftime ahead 9-6.

On Nuke, Na’Vi led just 8-7 at halftime, but won the last two rounds to shake FURIA and close out the match.

Aleksandr “s1imple” Kostyliev of Ukraine led Na’Vi with 43 kills and a plus-13 kill-death differential while Denis “electronic” Sharipov of Russia had 39 kills and also had a plus-13 kill-death differential.

Andrei “arT” Piovezan of Brazil led FURIA with 39 kills.

Astralis and Na’Vi meet in the lower bracket’s third round, while Team Vitality face BIG in the upper bracket final on Saturday. The Astralis-Na’Vi winner will advance to meet the Vitality-BIG loser in the lower bracket final Sunday. The event’s grand final is also set for Sunday.

BLAST Premier Fall Finals prize pool and BLAST Premier Circuit points distribution:

1. $225,000, 4,000 points

2. $85,000, 2,000 points

3. $40,000, 1,500 points

4. $25,000, 1,000 points

5-6. G2 Esports, FURIA Esports -- $15,000, 500 points

7-8. mousesports, OG -- $10,000, 250 points

--Field Level Media