BIG, Vitality move on in BLAST Fall Finals

BIG eked out a tight three-map win while Team Vitality captured consecutive maps in overtime Thursday, with both teams advancing to the upper-bracket final of the BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

BIG slipped past G2 Esports 2-1, and Vitality edged Natus Vincere. The winners will square off Saturday with a berth in the Sunday final on the line.

In the other Thursday match, FURIA Esports stayed alive with a 2-1 victory over OG, earning a Friday matchup with Natus Vincere. G2 will play a lower-bracket match against Astralis on Friday.

The $425,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event has eight teams competing for a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier Global Final, scheduled for Jan. 18-24. Team Vitality, Natus Vincere, Complexity and Evil Geniuses have already booked places in the Global Final based on prior results.

The Fall Finals feature a double-elimination bracket with all matches best-of-three, including the Sunday final. The winning team will pocket $225,000.

On Thursday, Vitality topped Na’Vi 19-15 in overtime on Nuke, but Na’Vi jumped ahead 8-1 on Dust II. Vitality captured 13 of next 14 rounds for a 14-9 lead, but Na’Vi prevailed in six of the next seven rounds to force overtime. Vitality eventually emerged with a 19-17 decision.

France’s Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut was the standout for Vitality, producing 63 kills and a plus-15 kill-death differential. Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev logged 65 kills and a plus-17 K-D differential for Na’Vi.

BIG rallied from a 9-6 halftime deficit to defeat G2 16-12 on Inferno. On Dust II, G2 reeled off 11 straight rounds for an 11-4 halftime advantage, then held on for a 16-14 victory. On the decisive third map, Mirage, G2 couldn’t hold onto a 10-8 lead as BIG prevailed 16-13.

Germany’s Tizian “tiziaN” Feldbusch paced BIG with 70 kills and a plus-16 K-D differential. France’s Kenny “kennyS” Schrub produced 69 kills and a plus-17 K-D differential for G2.

BLAST Premier Fall Finals prize pool and BLAST Premier Circuit points distribution:

1. $225,000, 4,000 points

2. $85,000, 2,000 points

3. $40,000, 1,500 points

4. $25,000, 1,000 points

5-6. $15,000, 500 points

7-8. mousesports, OG -- $10,000, 250 points

--Field Level Media