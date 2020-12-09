G2, BIG advance to semifinals at BLAST Premier Fall Finals

BIG swept and G2 Esports needed to rally Wednesday to advance to the upper bracket semifinals of the BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

In the day’s other match, Astralis defeated mousesports to survive and advance to the lower bracket second round. mousesports became the first team eliminated from the competition.

BIG defeated OG and G2 rallied to defeat FURIA Esports to advance. BIG and G2 will play Thursday in the semis, and FURIA and OG will also play Thursday in the final match of Round 1 in the lower bracket.

G2 dropped the first map to FURIA on Wednesday, 16-5 on Inferno. G2 completed the reverse sweep, however, with a 19-17 win on Mirage in overtime and a 16-11 victory on Nuke. Nikola “NiKo” Kovac led G2 with 68 kills and a plus-6 kill-death differential, helping to overcome a monster game by Henrique “HEN1” Teles, who led the all-Brazilian side with 72 kills and a plus-20 K-D differential.

G2 trailed 9-6 on the crucial second map but won eight of the nine next rounds en route to the hard-fought win.

OG put up a fight but BIG was able to secure a 16-12 win on Dust II and a 16-14 win on Inferno to advance. BIG trailed 8-5 on Dust II and 10-5 on Inferno before rallying in both. Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes of Turkey led BIG in the winning effort with 50 kills and a plus-19 K-D differential. Denmark’s Valdemar “valde” Bjorn Vangsa led OG with 46 kills and a plus-8 differential.

The $425,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event has eight teams competing for a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier Global Final, scheduled for Jan. 18-24. Team Vitality, Natus Vincere, Complexity and Evil Geniuses have already booked places in the Global Final based on prior results.

The Fall Finals feature a double-elimination bracket with all matches best-of-three, including the Sunday final. The winning team will pocket $225,000.

Astralis had no difficulty with mousesports in the lower bracket, rolling 16-5 on Nuke and 16-8 on Vertigo. Nicolai “device” Reedtz led the all-Danish side with 49 kills and a plus-23 differential. Slovakian David “frozen” Cernansky had 32 kills for mousesports.

BLAST Premier Fall Finals prize pool and BLAST Premier Circuit points distribution:

1. $225,000, 4,000 points

2. $85,000, 2,000 points

3. $40,000, 1,500 points

4. $25,000, 1,000 points

5-6. $15,000, 500 points

7-8. $10,000, 250 points -- mousesports

--Field Level Media