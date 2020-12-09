Na'Vi, Vitality win BLAST Premier Fall Finals openers

Natus Vincere rallied for a win while Team Vitality swept to victory Tuesday as the BLAST Premier Fall Finals got underway.

In the upper-bracket quarterfinals, Na’Vi rallied past Astralis 2-1, Vitality downed mousesports 2-0. Vitality and Na’Vi will square off in an upper-bracket semifinal match on Thursday. Astralis and mousesports will face off in a lower-bracket elimination match on Wednesday.

The $425,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event has eight teams competing for a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier Global Final, scheduled for Jan. 18-24. Team Vitality, Natus Vincere, Complexity and Evil Geniuses have already booked places in the Global Final based on prior results.

The Fall Finals feature a double-elimination bracket with all matches best-of-three, including the Sunday final. The winning team will pocket $225,000.

On Tuesday, Astralis opened with a 16-14 win over Na’Vi on Inferno, then led 12-6 on Nuke as they closed in on a series sweep. Na’Vi, however, captured each of the next 10 rounds to take Nuke 16-12, then grabbed a 9-2 lead Dust II. Astralis rebounded for an 11-round winning streak to nab a 13-9 edge before Na’Vi took seven of the last eight rounds for a 16-14 victory.

Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev logged a match-best 83 kills and a plus-37 kill-death differential for Na’Vi. Nicolai “device” Reedtz topped Astralis’ all-Danish roster with 65 kills while teammate Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander had a team-high plus-8 K-D differential.

Vitality overcame an early 6-5 deficit to beat mousesports 16-7 on Inferno. After building a 10-2 lead on Dust II, Vitality sealed the match with a 16-8 win.

France’s Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut paced Vitality with 40 kills, and French teammate Cedric “RpK” Guipouy amassed a plus-21 K-D differential. Slovakia’s David “frozen” Cernansky was mousesports’ leader with 30 kills and a minus-5 K-D differential.

BLAST Premier Fall Finals prize pool and BLAST Premier Circuit points distribution:

1. $225,000, 4,000 points

2. $85,000, 2,000 points

3. $40,000, 1,500 points

4. $25,000, 1,000 points

5-6. $15,000, 500 points

7-8. $10,000, 250 points

--Field Level Media