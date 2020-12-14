Team Vitality take top honors at BLAST Premier Fall Finals

Team Vitality prevailed 2-1 to claim the top prize in the grand finale of the BLAST Premier Fall Finals on Sunday.

Team Vitality held off Astralis in the grand finale. Vitality take home $225,000 in prize money and 4,000 BLAST Premier Circuit points. Astralis, which swept OG 2-0 in the lower bracket final earlier on Sunday, earned $85,000 and 2,000 circuit points.

The $425,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event started with eight teams competing for a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier Global Final, scheduled for Jan. 18-24. Vitality, Na’Vi, Complexity and Evil Geniuses have already booked places in the Global Final based on prior results.

The Fall Finals featured a double-elimination bracket with all matches best-of-three, including the Sunday final.

In the grand finale, Vitality established control early by scoring the first eight rounds on their way to a decisive 16-4 win on the opening map, Vertigo. Astralis rallied, and took a 16-14 decision on Dust II. Astralis scored the first eight rounds on the second map, but still needed to score the last three to overcome a late deficit to win it in regulation.

Vitality dominated on the decisive third map, Inferno, and roared out to a 12-3 lead by the midway point on its way to a 16-5 victory.

Kevin “misutaaa” Rabier, of France, led Vitality with a plus-22 kills-to-deaths differential. Fellow Frenchman Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut posted a team-high 58 kills in the grand final.

Emil “Magisk” Reif led the All-Danish lineup for Astralis with 49 kills. No player on the roster had a positive differential.

In the lower bracket final, Astralis stopped OG with map wins of 16-14 (on Nuke) and 16-6 (Dust II). Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen led the way with 45 kills and a plus-19 K-to-D differential.

BLAST Premier Fall Finals prize pool and BLAST Premier Circuit points distribution:

1. Team Vitality -- $225,000, 4,000 points

2. Astralis -- $85,000, 2,000 points

3. OG -- $40,000, 1,500 points

4. Natus Vincere -- $25,000, 1,000 points

5-6. G2 Esports, FURIA Esports -- $15,000, 500 points

7-8. mousesports, OG -- $10,000, 250 points

--Field Level Media