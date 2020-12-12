Team Vitality to play for BLAST Premier Fall Finals title

Team Vitality rallied after losing their opening map to defeat BIG on Saturday and advance to the BLAST Premier Fall Finals grand final.

The best-of-three grand final is scheduled for Sunday.

After their 2-1 win, Vitality await the winner of the BIG-Astralis lower bracket final, which also will be played Sunday. Astralis defeated Natus Vincere 2-0 in a lower-bracket Round 3 match Saturday.

The $425,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event started with eight teams competing for a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier Global Final, scheduled for Jan. 18-24. Vitality, Na’Vi, Complexity and Evil Geniuses have already booked places in the Global Final based on prior results.

The Fall Finals feature a double-elimination bracket with all matches best-of-three, including the Sunday final. The winning team will pocket $225,000.

Vitality fell behind BIG by losing 16-9 on Vertigo. Vitality actually led 5-3 and trailed just 8-7 at halftime before BIG won eight of 10 points in the second half.

The match wasn’t close from there, as Vitality won 16-1 on Inferno and then advanced to the grand final with a 16-2 win on Dust 2.

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut of France led Vitality with 53 kills and a plus-17 kill-death ratio. Cedric “RpK’ Guipouy of France had 47 kills and a plus-6 kill-death ratio, while Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom of Belgium had 26 kills and a plus-7 ratio.

In the losing cause, Florian “syrsoN” Rische of Germany had 49 kills and a plus-9 kill-death ratio for BIG.

Astralis avenged a 2-1 loss to Na’Vi in the first round by winning 16-11 on Inferno and 16-7 on Train. On Inferno, Astralis trailed 6-4 before winning four straight points and taking an 8-7 lead to halftime. They fell behind 9-8 but then won four straight points and never trailed again. On Train, they built a 10-5 halftime lead and never looked back.

Nicolai “device” Reedtz and Emil “Magisk” Reif, both from Denmark, had 40 kills apiece; device had a plus-13 kill-death ratio, while Magisk had a plus-8.

Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev of Ukraine led Na’Vi with 45 kills and a plus-13 kill-death ratio.

BLAST Premier Fall Finals prize pool and BLAST Premier Circuit points distribution:

1. TBD -- $225,000, 4,000 points

2. TBD -- $85,000, 2,000 points

3. TBD -- $40,000, 1,500 points

4. Natus Vincere -- $25,000, 1,000 points

5-6. G2 Esports, FURIA Esports -- $15,000, 500 points

7-8. mousesports, OG -- $10,000, 250 points

--Field Level Media