Complexity roll in BLAST Premier Fall Showdown opener

FURIA Esports and Virtus.pro came from behind for wins while Complexity Gaming cruised to victory Tuesday as the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown began.

FURIA rallied past Isurus 2-1, setting up a round-of-eight matchup against Virtus.pro, who escaped with a 2-1 win over Team Spirit. Complexity, who demolished Sprout 2-0, advance to a matchup against either Ninjas in Pyjamas or Cloud9.

The $150,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event opened Tuesday with 16 teams in a single-elimination bracket. The clubs that emerge from the top and bottom halves of the bracket will earn berths in the $425,000 BLAST Premier Fall Finals, scheduled for Dec. 8-13.

OG, Team Vitality, G2 Esports, Natus Vincere, BIG and Astralis booked their spots in the Fall Finals by finishing in the top six during the regular season.

The bottom six teams from the regular season -- Ninjas in Pyjamas, Complexity Gaming, MIBR, Evil Geniuses, FaZe Clan and FURIA Esports -- get a second chance in the Fall Showdown, where they are joined by invited sides Team Liquid, Cloud9, Endpoint, Heroic, mousesports and Team Spirit.

Rounding out the Fall Showdown bracket are the top two teams from the Elisa Invitational for Nordic countries, MAD Lions and GODSENT, plus the winner of the FiReLEAGUE Latin Power qualifier for South American countries, Isurus.

The top two teams in the Fall Showdown will each receive $25,000 and 1,500 BLAST Premier Circuit points.

On Tuesday, Isurus opened with a 16-5 victory over FURIA on Overpass, but FURIA recovered to claim Mirage 16-4 and Inferno 16-14. Yuri “yuurih” Santos topped FURIA’s all-Brazilian roster with 63 kills, and Henrique “HEN1” Teles had a team-best plus-14 kill-death differential. Argentina’s Jonathan “JonY BoY” Munoz led Isurus with 53 kills, and he posted a minus-1 K-D differential.

After Spirit downed Virtus.pro 16-9 on Mirage, Virtus.pro captured Train 16-10 and Inferno 16-8. Russia’s Dzhami “Jame” Ali registered 60 kills and a plus-13 K-D differential for Virtus.pro. Russia’s Artem “iDISBALANCE” Egorov posted 60 kills and a plus-12 K-D differential for Spirit.

Complexity rolled past Sprout 16-4 on Nuke and 16-4 on Mirage. Denmark’s Benjamin “blameF” Bremer paced Complexity with 41 kills and a plus-25 K-D differential. Sprout got 25 kills apiece from Poland’s Pawel “dycha” Dycha and Germany’s Timo “Spiidi” Richter, with Spiidi’s minus-9 K-D differential leading the team.

The remaining round-of-16 matches will be played the next two days:

WEDNESDAY

FaZe Clan vs. MIBR

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Cloud9

mousesports vs. GODSENT

THURSDAY

Team Liquid vs. MAD Lions

Heroic vs. Endpoint

BLAST Premier Fall Showdown prize pool and BLAST Premier Circuit points distribution

1-2. $25,000, 1,500 points

3-4. $15,000, 750 points

5-8. $10,000, 375 points

9-16. Isurus, Team Spirit, Sprout, five teams TBD -- $3,750, no points

--Field Level Media