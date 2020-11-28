FURIA, mousesports reach Round of 4 at BLAST Premier Fall Showdown

FURIA Esports and mousesports posted 2-1 wins on Friday to advance into the Round of 4 at the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown.

FURIA Esports shook off a second-map setback to eliminate Virtus.pro, while mousesports rallied back from a first-map loss to defeat Heroic.

The $150,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event opened Tuesday with 16 teams in a single-elimination bracket. The clubs that emerge from the top and bottom halves of the bracket will earn berths in the $425,000 BLAST Premier Fall Finals, scheduled for Dec. 8-13.

The top two teams in the Fall Showdown will each receive $25,000 and 1,500 BLAST Premier Circuit points.

FURIA started quickly against Virtus.pro, winning 13 of the first 15 rounds to race out in front and claim an easy 16-6 win on Inferno. Virtus.pro struck back on Mirage, and snuck out a 16-13 victory after snatching three of the final four rounds. VP led 6-3 on the final map, Train, but FURIA reeled off 10 straight round wins to grab lead and claim the match victory.

Yuri “yuurih” Santos led the All-Brazilian side for FURIA, and posted 73 kills with a plus-27 kills-to-deaths differential. Timur “buster” Tulepov paced VP with 51 kills, and an even K-D ratio.

Heroic shook off early deficits of 4-0 and 11-8 to squeeze out a 16-14 win on Mirage in the opener against mousesports. But mouz dominated the next two maps. mousesports roared out to 7-1 lead en route to a 16-7 win on Nuke, then wrapped up the match with a 10-3 beginning surge on their way to a 16-8 win on Train.

Denmark’s Finn “karrigan” Anderson had a team-best 59 kills for mousesports, while Slovakia’s David “frozen” Cernansky forged a team-high plus-18 differential. Rene “TeSeS” Madsen, also from Denmark, had top honors for Heroic with 61 kills and a plus-6 differential.

Round of 8 competition continues on Saturday when MIBR face Team Liquid, and Cloud9 square off with Complexity. FURIA will get the MIBR-Liquid winner in the next round, while mouz await the Cloud9-Complexity winner. Both Round of 4 winners will qualify for the Fall Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall Showdown prize pool and BLAST Premier Circuit points distribution:

1-2. $25,000, 1,500 points

3-4. $15,000, 750 points

5-8. Virtus.pro, Heroic, 2 teams TBD -- $10,000, 375 points

9-16. Isurus, Team Spirit, FaZe Clan, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Sprout, GODSENT, MAD Lions, Endpoint -- $3,750, no points

