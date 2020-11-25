MIBR, Cloud9, mousesports advance in BLAST Premier Fall Showdown

MIBR, Cloud9 and mousesports each swept their competitors in their round-of-16 matches Wednesday as action continued at the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown.

MIBR notched a 2-0 win over FaZe Clan while Cloud9 dispatched Ninjas in Pyjamas by the same mark and mousesports cruised past GODSENT.

The $150,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event opened Tuesday with 16 teams in a single-elimination bracket. The clubs that emerge from the top and bottom halves of the bracket will earn berths in the $425,000 BLAST Premier Fall Finals, scheduled for Dec. 8-13.

The top two teams in the Fall Showdown will each receive $25,000 and 1,500 BLAST Premier Circuit points.

On Wednesday, MIBR were challenged from the start by FaZe and went into overtime on Nuke before winning the first map 22-20. They wrapped with a 16-11 victory on Dust II. Alencar “trk” Rossato topped MIBR’s all-Brazilian roster with 50 kills and a team-best plus-11 kill-death differential. Latvia’s Helvijs “broky” Saukants led FaZe’s international squad with 51 kills and a plus-1 K-D differential.

MIBR will face either Team Liquid or MAD Lions in their round-of-8 matchup set for Friday.

Cloud9 rolled past NiP, 16-12 on Nuke and 16-14 on Vertigo. American Ricky “floppy” Kemery registered 52 kills and a plus-18 K-D differential to lead Cloud9’s international roster. Denmark’s Patrick “es3tag” Hansen added 50 kills with a plus-10 differential. NiP’s all Swedish squad was anchored by Hampus “hampus” Poser with 46 kills and a plus-2 differential.

Cloud9 will square off vs. Complexity in their round-of-8 match set for Saturday.

GODSENT ran into a roadblock vs. mousesports, who cruised to victory with a 16-6 win on Inferno followed by a 16-8 win on Train. Estonia’s Robin “ropz” Kool led a strong showing by mousesports players, four of which had a positive K-D differential. Kool posted 45 kills and a plus-24 differential followed by Slovakia’s David “Frozen” Cernansky with 40 kills and a plus-19 K-D differential.

Mousesports will face the winner of Thursday’s matchup between Heroic and Endpoint.

BLAST Premier Fall Showdown prize pool and BLAST Premier Circuit points distribution:

1-2. $25,000, 1,500 points

3-4. $15,000, 750 points

5-8. $10,000, 375 points

9-16. Isurus, Team Spirit, FaZe Clan, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Sprout, GODSENT, two teams TBD -- $3,750, no points

