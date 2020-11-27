Team Liquid, Heroic rally in BLAST Premier Fall Showdown

Team Liquid and Heroic notched three-map wins to earn the final two spots in the round of eight in action Thursday at the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown.

Team Liquid earned a 2-1 win over MAD Lions while Heroic slipped by Endpoint 2-1. Both victors rallied back after losing the opening map.

The $150,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event opened Tuesday with 16 teams in a single-elimination bracket. The clubs that emerge from the top and bottom halves of the bracket will earn berths in the $425,000 BLAST Premier Fall Finals, scheduled for Dec. 8-13.

The top two teams in the Fall Showdown will each receive $25,000 and 1,500 BLAST Premier Circuit points.

MAD Lions trailed Liquid 12-5 on Overpass before claiming each of the last 11 rounds to win 16-12. Liquid responded with a pair of tight wins to pull off the match. Liquid scored a 16-14 win on Mirage, but MAD Lions jumped out to a 12-1 lead on the decisive third map, Vertigo. Liquid captured 15 of the last 16 rounds to produce a 16-13 victory and advance.

The United States’ Michael “Grim” Wince had 68 kills to lead Liquid, and Canadian teammate Keith “NAF” Markovic had a team best plus-6 kills-to-deaths ratio. Ismail “refrezh” Ali and Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand, both from Denmark, had plus-18 K-D differentials to lead MAD Lions. acoR produced a match-best 72 kills.

Heroic was clipped 16-11 on Train, but then knocked off wins of 16-8 on Overpass and 16-12 on Inferno to dispatch Endpoint.

Denmark’s Casper “cadiaN” Moeller led Heroic with 72 kills and a plus-29 K-D differential. The United Kingdom’s Max “MiGHTYMAX” Heath had a team-best 57 kills for Endpoint.

Round-of-eight play begins on Friday as FURIA Esports face Virtus.pro while mousesports battle Heroic.

Cloud9 will square off vs. Complexity in their round-of-eight match set for Saturday. MIBR take on Team Liquid in other match on Saturday.

BLAST Premier Fall Showdown prize pool and BLAST Premier Circuit points distribution:

1-2. $25,000, 1,500 points

3-4. $15,000, 750 points

5-8. $10,000, 375 points

9-16. Isurus, Team Spirit, FaZe Clan, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Sprout, GODSENT, MAD Lions, Endpoint -- $3,750, no points

--Field Level Media