FURIA, mousesports advance to BLAST Premier Fall Finals

FURIA Esports and mousesports each earned Round of 4 victories Sunday to complete the BLAST Premier: Fall 2020 Showdown and qualified for slots in the BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

FURIA completed an undefeated run through the event with a 2-1 victory over Team Liquid. FURIA won all three of its matchups by a 2-1 score, rallying from a 1-0 deficit on Sunday.

Team Liquid opened with a 16-13 victory on Overpass to move one map away from a Fall Finals berth, but FURIA rallied with a 16-6 victory on Inferno and a 16-9 victory on Mirage. Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo led the all-Brazilian winning side with a 68-44 kill-death differential for FURIA, good for a plus-24 ratio.

With a 2-0 victory over Cloud9 on Sunday, mousesports also completed an undefeated run through the event. Their third victory in five days came after a 16-7 advantage on Vertigo and a 16-13 decision on Inferno.

Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras, of Lithuania, led mousesports with a 41-25 kill-death differential, while Slovakia’s David “frozen” Cernansky was at 40-28.

The $150,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event opened Tuesday with 16 teams in a single-elimination bracket. FURIA won the top half of the bracket and mousesports won the bottom to earn their berths in the $425,000 BLAST Premier Fall Finals, scheduled for Dec. 8-13.

FURIA and mousesports each received $25,000 and 1,500 BLAST Premier Circuit points. Liquid and Cloud9 picked up $15,000 each and 750 BLAST Premier Circuit points.

BLAST Premier Fall Showdown prize pool and BLAST Premier Circuit points distribution:

1-2. FURIS Esports, mousesports -- $25,000, 1,500 points

3-4. Team Liquid, Cloud9 -- $15,000, 750 points

5-8. MIBR, Complexity Gaming, Virtus.pro, Heroic -- $10,000, 375 points

9-16. Isurus, Team Spirit, FaZe Clan, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Sprout, GODSENT, MAD Lions, Endpoint -- $3,750, no points

