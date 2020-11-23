Heroic replacing EG in BLAST Fall Showdown

Heroic will replace Evil Geniuses at the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown, which begins Wednesday.

EG, based in North America, ran into COVID-19 restrictions that kept the team from traveling to Europe for the $150,000 tournament, the organizer said Monday.

Denmark-based Heroic was the highest-ranked team available to play in the competition, which runs through Sunday. They are No. 2 in the HLTV standings.

EG won the BLAST Premier Spring Americas finals earlier this year to qualify for the global finals, scheduled to be held in January. This will be the first BLAST competition of the year for Heroic, which won ESL One Cologne Europe in August and DreamHack Open Fall 2020 last month.

Sixteen teams are competing in the single-elimination Fall Showdown. Heroic will face Endpoint on Thursday for a chance to advance.

