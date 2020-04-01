BLAST Premier Spring Showdown moved online

The BLAST Premier Spring Showdown and Finals will be split into two regions — Americas and Europe — and played online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Showdown was expanded from 10 total teams to 20, with 10 in each region. Each region will have two groups of five competing in a round-robin best-of-one format.

Competing in the Americas portion are MIBR, 100 Thieves, Evil Geniuses and seven invited teams.

Playing in the European division are Astralis, Ninjas in Pyjamas and Vitality, plus four qualifiers (one from CIS Cup, one from Iberia and two from Elisa Invitational) plus three invited squads.

In the Americas, the top four teams from each group will compete in a best-of-three stage. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the four-team regional finals.

In Europe, the two group winners advance directly to the Finals. The remaining eight teams will play best-of-three matches to determine the other two finalists.

The Showdown is scheduled for May 31-June 7, with the Finals set for June 15-21.

Six teams have already qualified for the Finals, four from Europe (Natus Vincere, FaZe Clan, G2 Esports and OG) and two from the Americas (Complexity and Team Liquid).

