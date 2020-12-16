BLAST announces changes to 2021 series and championships

Changes are coming to the 2021 BLAST Premier series and championship, the global esports network announced.

The goal of the changes is to make the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament series more open and accessible to more teams in the coming year.

BLAST Premier will introduce a regional qualifying series, with success in those events allowing more teams in the spring season and fall season Showdowns. Strong showings in the Showdown events could potentially lead teams to qualify for season Final events and the eventual World Final, set for Dec. 14-19, 2021.

The World Final, with the announced changes, will also include other non-BLAST tournaments. Winners from Flashpoint 3 and 4, the ESL Pro League 13 and 14 and the Valve Fall Major will also earn qualifying spots in the BLAST World Final.

Any team not affiliated with BLAST that also qualifies for one of the major events will receive a participation fee for competing in and completing the competition. Each of the 12 member teams already affiliated with BLAST will automatically qualify for the spring and fall Group stages.

All told, the BLAST Premier tournaments will boast a combined prize pool of $2.48 million. The 2020 BLAST Premier Series begins in February with the Spring Groups event (Feb. 4-14), continues with the Spring Showdown (April 13-18) and the first half of the schedule concludes with the Spring Final (June 15-20).

BLAST Premier member teams include Astralis, Ninjas in Pyjamas, G2 Esports, OG, Team Vitality, Natus Vincere, FaZe Clan, Complexity, MiBR, Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid.

--Field Level Media