Astralis, G2 win Group C openers at BLAST Premier Fall

Astralis and G2 Esports won in the opening round of Group C play in the BLAST Premier Fall Series regular season on Monday.

Astralis got by MIBR 2-1, and G2 Esports picked up a 2-0 sweep against FURIA Esports.

G2 and Astralis will meet Tuesday in the Group C upper-bracket final while MIBR and FURIA square off in the group’s lower bracket.

The $150,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament features three pods of four teams, each competing in its own double-elimination group.

The top two teams in each group advance to the BLAST Premier Fall Finals, a $425,000 event scheduled for Dec. 8-13. The bottom two teams in each group move into the $150,000 BLAST Premier Fall Showdown, Nov. 23-29, from which the winner and runner-up will qualify for the BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

The three group winners of the BLAST Premier Fall Series regular season each will earn $25,000.

On Monday, Astralis overcame a 14-8 deficit, then worked overtime to clip MIBR 19-16 on Vertigo in the match opener. MIBR responded with a 16-13 win on Nuke, but Astralis closed it out with a 16-5 win on Inferno.

Emil “Magisk” Reif led the winners with 71 kills while Nicolai “device” Reedtz paced the all-Danish squad with a plus-15 kill-to-death differential. MIBR, an all-Brazilian team, was led by Vito “kNgV” Guiseppe and his 67 kills and plus-12 K-D differential.

G2 Esports had fewer issues in dispatching FURIA Esports, picking up wins of 16-10 and 16-11 on Mirage and Nuke, respectively.

Kenny “kennyS” Schrub of France led G2 Esports with a plus-13 K-D differential and added 41 kills. Bosnian teammate Nemanja “huNter-” Kovac registered a match-high 42 kills. Brazil’s Yuri “yuurih” Santos had top honors for FURIA Esports with 39 kills and a plus-4 differential.

Group C will conclude on Wednesday. OG and Vitality already claimed the group titles in A and B, respectively. Those two teams, plus Natus Vincere and BIG, have clinched spots in the BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall Series 2020 prize pool

1-3. OG, Team Vitality, one team TBD, $25,000

4-6. Natus Vincere, BIG, one team TBD, $12,500

7-9. Ninjas in Pyjamas, Complexity Gaming, one team TBD, $7,500

10-12. Evil Geniuses, FaZe Clan, one team TBD, $5,000

--Field Level Media