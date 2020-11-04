Astralis reach Group C final at BLAST Premier Fall

Astralis rallied to defeat G2 Esports 2-1 to reach the Group C grand final in the BLAST Premier Fall Series regular season on Tuesday, sealing a spot in the BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

Astralis await the winner of the lower-bracket final between G2 and MIBR, with both best-of-three matches set for Wednesday. MIBR eliminated FURIA Esports 2-1 in a lower-bracket match Tuesday.

G2 opened the upper-bracket final with a 16-11 win on Dust II, but Astralis evened the match with a 16-12 win on Nuke and advanced with a 19-15 overtime decision on Inferno.

The $150,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament began with three pods of four teams, each competing in its own double-elimination group.

The top two teams in each group advance to the BLAST Premier Fall Finals, a $425,000 event scheduled for Dec. 8-13. The bottom two teams in each group move into the $150,000 BLAST Premier Fall Showdown, Nov. 23-29, from which the winner and runner-up will qualify for the BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

The three group winners of the BLAST Premier Fall Series regular season each will earn $25,000.

Leading the way for the all-Danish Astralis lineup on Tuesday was Nicolai “device” Reedtz with 67 kills and a plus-6 kill-to-death differential. Nikola “NiKo” Kovac of Bosnia and Herzegovina led G2 with 85 kills and a plus-28 K-D differential.

G2 will try to set up a rematch by beating MIBR in the lower-bracket final.

Earlier Tuesday, MIBR topped FURIA in an all-Brazilian lower bracket first-round match, sandwiching a 16-9 win on Nuke and a 16-4 win on Vertigo around FURIA’s 16-11 victory on Inferno.

Alencar “trk” Rossato tallied 54 kills and a plus-18 K-D differential for MIBR. Yuri “yuurih” Santos posted 57 kills and a plus-14 K-D differential for FURIA, who finish last in the group and earn $5,000.

Group C will conclude on Wednesday. OG and Vitality already claimed the group titles in A and B, respectively. Those two teams, plus Natus Vincere and BIG, have clinched spots in the BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall Series 2020 prize pool

1-3. OG, Team Vitality, one team TBD, $25,000

4-6. Natus Vincere, BIG, one team TBD, $12,500

7-9. Ninjas in Pyjamas, Complexity Gaming, one team TBD, $7,500

10-12. Evil Geniuses, FaZe Clan, FURIA Esports, $5,000

--Field Level Media