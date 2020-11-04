G2 capture Group C at BLAST Premier Fall Series

G2 Esports not only won a lower-bracket match Wednesday to seal a berth in the BLAST Premier Fall Finals, but they prevailed a second time to finish atop Group C in the BLAST Premier Fall Series regular season.

In the day’s key match, G2 edged MIBR 2-1 in a showdown that featured two overtime maps, clinching advancement to the Fall Finals.

G2 then earned a 2-0 win in the Group C grand final against Astralis, who had already wrapped up a Fall Finals bid.

MIBR were relegated to the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown.

The $150,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament began with three pods of four teams, each competing in its own double-elimination group.

The top two teams in each group advance to the BLAST Premier Fall Finals, a $425,000 event scheduled for Dec. 8-13. The bottom two teams in each group move into the $150,000 BLAST Premier Fall Showdown, Nov. 23-29, from which the winner and runner-up will qualify for the BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

The three group winners of the BLAST Premier Fall Series regular season each earned $25,000.

On Wednesday, G2 opened with a 19-15 overtime win on Nuke, but MIBR responded with a 19-17 overtime decision on Dust II. On the decisive third map, Train, G2 jumped out to an 8-1 lead and rolled to a 16-5 victory.

France’s Francois “AmaNEk” Delaunay led G2 with 77 kills and a plus-21 kill-death differential. Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe of Brazil produced 70 kills and a plus-7 K-D differential for MIBR.

In the Group C final, G2 topped Astralis 16-11 on Dust II and 16-13 on Nuke. Bosnia’s Nikola “NiKo” Kovac paced G2 with 57 kills and a plus-21 K-D differential. Nicolai “device” Reedtz led Astralis’ all-Danish roster with 47 kills and a plus-7 K-D differential.

OG and Vitality previously claimed the group titles in A and B, respectively. Those two teams, plus Natus Vincere and BIG, previously clinched spots in the BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall Series 2020 prize pool

1-3. OG, Team Vitality, G2 Esports, $25,000

4-6. Natus Vincere, BIG, Astralis, $12,500

7-9. Ninjas in Pyjamas, Complexity Gaming, MIBR, $7,500

10-12. Evil Geniuses, FaZe Clan, FURIA Esports, $5,000

--Field Level Media