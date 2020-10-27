Na'Vi, OG win BLAST Premier Fall Series openers

Natus Vincere and OG picked up wins on the opening day of the BLAST Premier Fall Series regular season on Monday.

Natus Vincere earned a 2-0 sweep over Ninjas in Pyjamas while OG edged Evil Geniuses 2-1, with both matches in Group A.

The $150,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament features three pods of four teams each competing in their own double-elimination groups.

The top two teams in each group advance to the BLAST Premier Fall Finals, a $425,000 event scheduled for Dec. 8-13. The bottom two teams in each group move into the $150,000 BLAST Premier Fall Showdown, Nov. 23-29, from which the winner and runner-up will qualify for the BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

The three group winners of the BLAST Premier Fall Series regular season will receive $25,000 each.

On Monday, Na’Vi held of NiP with a 16-12 win on Inferno and then a 16-13 victory on Train. Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1imple” Kostyliev dominated the match with 61 kills and a plus-29 kills-to-deaths ratio.

OG won their opener against Evil Geniuses 16-9 on Mirage and took the third map 16-14 on Overpass. EG forced the third map with a 16-9 win on Inferno.

Poland’s Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski and Denmark’s Valdemar “valde” Bjorn Vangsa were a potent 1-2 for OG as each racked up 61 kills. American Ethan “Ethan” Arnold had a plus-6 K-D differential and 62 kills for Evil Geniuses.

Natus Vincere and OG meet in the Group A upper-bracket final on Tuesday while Ninjas in Pyjamas face Evil Geniuses square off in an elimination match on Tuesday. The Group A lower-bracket final and grand final are set for Wednesday.

Group B will begin on Thursday when Vitality takes on Complexity and BIG squares off against FaZe Clan.

Group C starts Nov. 2 with Astralis vs. MiBR and FURIA Esports vs. G2 Esports.

BLAST Premier Fall Series 2020 prize pool

1-3. $25,000

4-6. $12,500

7-9. $7,500

10-12. $5,000

