Na'Vi snag BLAST Premier Fall Finals berth

Natus Vincere won a match and lost a match Wednesday in the BLAST Premier Fall Series regular season, but the victory was enough for them to seal a berth in the BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

In the Group A losers-bracket final, Na’Vi rallied past Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-1 seal advancement to the Fall Finals. Then in the Group A grand final, OG edged Na’Vi 2-1.

The $150,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament features three pods of four teams each competing in their own double-elimination groups.

The top two teams in each group advance to the BLAST Premier Fall Finals, a $425,000 event scheduled for Dec. 8-13. The bottom two teams in each group move into the $150,000 BLAST Premier Fall Showdown, Nov. 23-29, from which the winner and runner-up will qualify for the BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

The three group winners of the BLAST Premier Fall Series regular season will receive $25,000 each.

On Wednesday, Ninjas in Pyjamas opened with a 16-10 victory on Overpass before Na’Vi rebounded to claim Nuke 16-9 and Mirage 16-4. Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev was Na’Vi’s dominant player, finishing with 75 kills and a plus-33 kill-death differential. Fredrik “REZ” Sterner led NiP’s all-Swedish side with 60 kills and a plus-2 K-D differential.

OG began the Group A final with a 16-9 win on Dust II. Na’Vi took Mirage 16-10, but OG sealed the match with a 16-12 decision on Nuke. Poland’s Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski topped OG with 59 kills and a plus-17 K-D differential. Russia’s Egor “flamie” Vasilyev registered 58 kills and a plus-3 K-D differential for Na’Vi.

Group B will start Thursday when Vitality takes on Complexity and BIG squares off against FaZe Clan.

Group C begins Monday with Astralis vs. MiBR and FURIA Esports vs. G2 Esports.

BLAST Premier Fall Series 2020 prize pool

1-3. OG, two teams TBD, $25,000

4-6. Natus Vincere, two teams TBD, $12,500

7-9. Ninjas in Pyjamas, two teams TBD, $7,500

10-12. Evil Geniuses, two teams TBD, $5,000

--Field Level Media